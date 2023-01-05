Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Down 6.7%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 225,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 259,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Jourdan Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$18.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.69.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

