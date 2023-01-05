Joystick Trading Down 44.7% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $61.75 million and $90,397.11 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234049 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.36886357 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $96,603.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

