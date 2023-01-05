JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.45). 84,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 150,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.39).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £355.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

In other news, insider Dean Buckley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £75,250 ($90,662.65).

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.