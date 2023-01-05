JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 1.9 %

LON JAGI traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 376 ($4.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,564. The firm has a market cap of £356.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 344.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.55. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 294.50 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($5.47).

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income news, insider Dean Buckley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £75,250 ($90,662.65).

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

