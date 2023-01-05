JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 1.9 %

LON JAGI traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 376 ($4.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,564. The firm has a market cap of £356.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 344.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.55. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 294.50 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($5.47).

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income news, insider Dean Buckley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £75,250 ($90,662.65).

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

