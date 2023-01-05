JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $128.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $167.01.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

