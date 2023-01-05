JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Neutral

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($86.17) to €80.00 ($85.11) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

