JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $189.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $162.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 142,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

