JUNO (JUNO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.68 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $74.68 million and $229,079.45 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,171,308 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

