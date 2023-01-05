JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 3% This Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $74.21 million and $226,420.63 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,182,877 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

