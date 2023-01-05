Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kadant were worth $37,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $179.82 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

