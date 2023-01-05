Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 101.38% and a negative net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 18.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth about $3,654,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kaltura by 195.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.