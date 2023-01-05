Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 101.38% and a negative net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 18.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth about $3,654,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kaltura by 195.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Stories

