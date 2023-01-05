Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) versus Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Financial Comparison

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Karooooo and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paycor HCM 0 4 4 0 2.50

Karooooo presently has a consensus price target of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.59%. Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $34.58, suggesting a potential upside of 43.50%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Karooooo has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Karooooo and Paycor HCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $185.21 million 2.79 $30.33 million $1.14 21.18 Paycor HCM $429.39 million 9.87 -$119.64 million ($0.56) -43.03

Karooooo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Karooooo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of Karooooo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo 17.59% 24.77% 17.04% Paycor HCM -20.89% -0.78% -0.35%

Summary

Karooooo beats Paycor HCM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It also provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

