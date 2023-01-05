Kaspa (KAS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $73.64 million and $1.41 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 173.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00445199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.02208835 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.60 or 0.30415548 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,693,527,808 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,682,952,352 with 15,682,952,646.189878 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00489169 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,420,703.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.