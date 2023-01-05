Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.26 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $244.26 million and approximately $35.02 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 369,287,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,282,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

