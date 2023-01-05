Kava Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Kava has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $229.96 million and $29.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00071445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 368,639,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,674,664 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

