KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Trading Up 1.1%

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
KAZ Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.
KAZ Minerals Company Profile
KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
