KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Trading Up 1.1%

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

KAZ Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.