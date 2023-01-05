KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $40.35

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.35, but opened at $42.32. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 560 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

