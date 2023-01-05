Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.72

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.72 and traded as low as C$15.65. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 10,799 shares trading hands.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.93 million and a P/E ratio of 37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.72.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 270.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keg Royalties Income Fund
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.
