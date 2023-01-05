Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.72

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.72 and traded as low as C$15.65. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 10,799 shares trading hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.93 million and a P/E ratio of 37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.72.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 270.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keg Royalties Income Fund

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

In other Keg Royalties Income Fund news, Director Christopher Charles Woodward acquired 3,000 shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,400.

(Get Rating)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.