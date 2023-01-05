Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after buying an additional 1,355,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 108.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 821,512 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

