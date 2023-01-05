Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 587.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,690 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 1.3% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,300 shares of company stock worth $16,159,259. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

