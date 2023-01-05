Keybank National Association OH Acquires 15,097 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $386.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

