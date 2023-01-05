Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of American Water Works worth $35,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 30.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 26,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,789. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

