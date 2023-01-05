Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $46,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,433,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

NYSE DG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.19. 11,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average is $246.72. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

