Keybank National Association OH Has $84.01 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $84,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.26. 19,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $342.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

