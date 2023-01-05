Keybank National Association OH Has $92.17 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $92,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after acquiring an additional 502,721 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
Accenture Stock Down 2.0 %
ACN stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.64. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $403.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.
Accenture Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.