Keybank National Association OH Has $92.17 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $92,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after acquiring an additional 502,721 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.64. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $403.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

