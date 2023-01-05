Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,666 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.33% of Hess worth $110,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $72,305,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.18. 11,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average of $123.24. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

