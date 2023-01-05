Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.44% of Parker-Hannifin worth $136,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $296.54. 8,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.60. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

