Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,168 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cameco were worth $186,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 84,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,194. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

