Keybank National Association OH Sells 25,446 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $53,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,853. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

