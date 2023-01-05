KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $717,616.95 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $717,616.95 and $97,057.04 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00233814 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,448,480 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,448,488.56519628. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00585944 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $105,925.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

