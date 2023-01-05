Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.