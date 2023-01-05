Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 1.3% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.9 %

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

KIM stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

