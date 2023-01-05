Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 3.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.98. 107,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,214,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.