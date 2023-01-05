Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 3.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.98. 107,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,214,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 9.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
