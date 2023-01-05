Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.80 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.27). Approximately 9,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 44,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).

Kingswood Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

