Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 1.0% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

