Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $104.91 million and $2,230.39 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

