Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $422.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.43. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $730.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $1,562,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

