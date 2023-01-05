Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Raised by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.41% of Lamar Advertising worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

