Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.34. 20,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.