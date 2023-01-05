Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.34. 20,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

