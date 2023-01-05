Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Frontdoor worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile



Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

