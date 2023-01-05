Lapides Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 113,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 30.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,159 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Up 0.1 %

VVNT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,721. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $439.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.24 million. Research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

