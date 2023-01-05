Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Knowles accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Knowles worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Knowles by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

KN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 3,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,155. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

