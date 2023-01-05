Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Cutera worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $184,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,312,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after buying an additional 478,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 19,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

