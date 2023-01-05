Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 17,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $88,440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

