Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 16,330 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in PayPal by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,638,000 after buying an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.