Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13.

