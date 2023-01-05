Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 29,767 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,767 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

