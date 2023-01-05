LCX (LCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.38 Million

LCX (LCX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and $353,858.01 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LCX Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

