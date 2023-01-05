Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.