LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.24

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LCGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 3380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LC. Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $891.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

