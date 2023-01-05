LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.24

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 3380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LC. Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $891.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

